Akshay Kumar captures goofy side of Jacqueline Fernandez while heading to 'Ram Setu' shoot

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a hilarious video of Jacqueline Fernandez while heading for 'Ram Setu' shoot in a chopper.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:25 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a hilarious video of Jacqueline Fernandez while heading for 'Ram Setu' shoot in a chopper. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video showing Jacqueline's "jugaad" of curling her hair while heading to the shoot in a chopper. In the video Jacqueline could be seen putting her hair out from the window hole of the chopper, to get them naturally curled.

Sharing the funny video, Akshay wrote, "Ladies, here's a hack for y'all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter @jacquelinef143." The goofy video accumulated more than 3 million views and thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Jacqueline also replied to Akshay by writing, "Why am I like this," adding a smiling face with a single tear emoticon. Apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, 'Ram Setu' also stars Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

