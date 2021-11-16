GadgetFreeHour campaign on Nov 20 to foster parent-child bond amid Covid

An hour-long campaign to motivate people to disconnect from their electronic gadgets and connect with children around them amid the COVID-19 pandemic is slated to take place on November 20, organisers said on Tuesday.

From the beginning of the pandemic, people of all ages have spent significantly more time using mobile phones and other gadgets. More screen time is not a choice anymore, but a necessity for families, they said.

As part of the GadgetFreeHour Campaign for Change in 2020, a huge number of participants are ''expected to disconnect from their electronic gadgets for one-hour on November 20 - World's Children Day - to spend the time exclusively with their children,'' according to a statement issued by Parent Circle, a parenting magazine.

The family-connect initiative was a huge success last year, with ''more than a million parents and over 41,635 schools participating in the event. The campaign was started in 2019,'' it claimed.

ParentCirclehas invites everyone to celebrate the priceless parent-child bond by participating in the #GadgetFreeHour drive on November 20, between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)