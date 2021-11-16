Brian Cox to direct feature film ‘Glenrothan’

Veteran actor Brian Cox is set to make his feature directorial debut with upcoming film “Glenrothan”.

The 75-year-old Scottish actor, who currently stars as media baron Logan Roy in hit HBO series “Succession”, has created the project in collaboration with writer David Ashton. It is co-written with award-winning screenwriter Jeff Murphy.

According to Variety, Cox will also star in the film, which is described as a “love letter to Scotland”.

Set in a distillery town in the Scottish Highlands, “Glenrothan” chronicles the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth.

“The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent exchange with their father, the younger of the two left their Highland home for America. Forty years later, the brothers finally reunite, back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business — the Glenrothan Distillery,” as per the official plotline.

The project is being co-developed by Lionsgate and London-based banner Nevision.

“‘Glenrothan’ is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire — balanced by the Scot’s deep-rooted humor and grasp of the absurd.

“I want to make a film which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland,” Cox, who earlier helmed an episode of HBO series “Oz” in 2000, said.

The movie will be produced by Neil Zeiger, the creative director for scripted at Nevision. James Cabourne will serve as an executive producer.

