Entertainment News Roundup: Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra; How building Harry Potter's world conjured its own school of magic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes. The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as "The System", would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.

How building Harry Potter's world conjured its own school of magic

Surrounded by "Daily Prophet" front pages and books from the magical world of "Harry Potter" , graphic designer Miraphora Mina holds up an envelope countless children have surely wished to receive. It's from Hogwarts, the school for wizards, and it is addressed to a certain "Mr H. Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey".

'Called up from the reserves': Original Ghostbusters return in new film

It's a family affair both on and off screen in the new "Ghostbusters" movie as writer and director Jason Reitman brings his father's film franchise to a new generation. Jason said he had the characters for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in his head for a long time and when he reached out with the idea to his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films, the elder Reitman cried.

Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers

Some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in U.S. film and television narrowly approved a new contract with producers, their union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said in a statement its members voted to ratify a new three-year contract that was tentatively agreed last month.

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played on stage during a 1970 concert in London.

Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for "Bad Habits", while K-pop stars BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards, which returned as an in-person event after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic. MTV said Sunday's EMAs, hosted in Budapest, would go ahead to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s.

Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10

An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston and was on life support for a week said that the child had died from his injuries on Sunday. The death of Ezra Blount brought the total number of those killed during a stampede at last week's Astroworld Festival to ten, ranging in age from 9 to 27.

'King Richard' portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

Long before Venus and Serena Williams were old enough to pick up a tennis racquet, their father had their future mapped out. His story is the heart of the new film "King Richard," opening in U.S. movie theaters and HBO Max on Friday, and made with the backing of the Williams family and a rousing song by Beyonce.

Collision course: Nigerian movie explores impact of police brutality

A new movie exploring the impact of rogue law enforcement officers on Nigerian society and inspired by last year's anti-police brutality protests was premiered at one of Africa's foremost film festivals in Lagos. Nigerians last year took to the streets to demand an end to what demonstrators said was endemic police brutality. But the ebullient protests, which had taken place in cities across the nation of some 200 million, ended at a Lagos toll gate in a hail of gunfire.

'Genuine fan' Rosamund Pike brings 'The Wheel of Time' fantasy to TV

Robert Jordan's fantasy book series "The Wheel of Time" comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm. The Amazon Prime Video series features the British actor as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organization, who embarks on a perilous journey around the world with a group of young men and women. One of them is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)