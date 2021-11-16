Left Menu

Soccer-Maradona podcast to explore final days of soccer great's life

A year after Diego Maradona died from heart failure, Spotify said on Tuesday it will launch a six-episode podcast exploring the final days of the Argentine soccer great, whose passing raised questions about his medical treatment. Featuring never-before-heard interviews with those who were closest to the captain of the 1986 World Cup-winning Argentina team, "The Last Days of Maradona" will be released on Nov. 23, two days before the anniversary of his death.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:30 IST
Soccer-Maradona podcast to explore final days of soccer great's life
Image Credit: Flickr

A year after Diego Maradona died from heart failure, Spotify said on Tuesday it will launch a six-episode podcast exploring the final days of the Argentine soccer great, whose passing raised questions about his medical treatment.

Featuring never-before-heard interviews with those who were closest to the captain of the 1986 World Cup-winning Argentina team, "The Last Days of Maradona" will be released on Nov. 23, two days before the anniversary of his death. In a first for Spotify, six adaptations of the podcast in different languages, each with its own host, will be launched simultaneously for a global audience with World Cup winner Thierry Henry hosting both the English and French versions.

There will also be versions in Italian, Portuguese and two in Spanish, with one geared towards Spain and the other towards Latin America. Maradona, the charismatic and revered Boca Juniors and Napoli star who had alcohol and drug addictions for many years, died at the age of 60 last November after undergoing brain surgery earlier that month.

Argentine prosecutors launched investigations shortly after his death, including ordering searches of his personal doctor's properties and probing others involved in his care. A medical board formally appointed to investigate Maradona's death concluded several members of the star's medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," and said he was not properly monitored before he died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021