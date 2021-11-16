Moral policing: six held for assault on youth

Left Menu

Mangaluru, Nov 16 PTI The Mangaluru city police arrested six people in connection with a moral policing incident at Surathkal on Monday.Police sources said the accused had assaulted a youth as a young woman who was pillion-riding with him belonged to another community.

16-11-2021
Mangaluru, Nov 16 (PTI): The Mangaluru city police arrested six people in connection with a moral policing incident at Surathkal on Monday.

Police sources said the accused had assaulted a youth as a young woman who was pillion-riding with him belonged to another community. The woman was shifting to another accommodation and her luggage had to be shifted.

After assaulting the youth, the accused warned the woman also against moving around people of other faiths. The aggrieved youth filed a complaint and all the accused were arrested, the sources said.

