Maha: Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare’s ashes immersed at Ramkund in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:26 IST
Ashes of noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare were immersed at Ramkund in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday. Purandare's close aide and trustee of Sahitya Prasar Kendra Pratishthan Makrand Kulkarni performed the necessary rituals and immersed the ashes in Ramkund. Purandare (99), died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness.

An authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Purandare was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune last week and was being treated for pneumonia.

