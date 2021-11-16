Left Menu

Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty to judge Colors reality show 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty have come on board as judges for the first season of Colors talent reality show ''Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan''.

According to the makers, the show will bring ''unexplored talent of the country to the forefront.'' ''Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent. To add to this excitement, the industry’s biggest entertainment experts will come together to help India select its ultimate ‘Hunarbaaz’'' a note from makers read.

Johar said the Frames Productions-backed show will be a great opportunity for people to showcase their talent. ''There is no moment as divine as the one where you rock the stage with your talent! 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan' has brought a massive opportunity for all the talented people out there to live this moment in front of millions of people. ''It will be an absolute honour to judge the amazing talent that is about to make its way to the grand stage,'' the filmmaker said in a statement. Chakraborty said the country is blessed with ''incredibly talented'' people and the show aims to give a platform to those. '''Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ has arrived as the most perfect platform for such talents to step up and set the stage on fire like never before,'' the 71-year-old actor said.

''More power to Colors for creating this splendid venture for the lovely TV audience of this country,'' he added. Auditions for the show are currently open. ''Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan'' will soon air on Colors.

