Left Menu

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

The special is one of several 20th anniversary https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/how-building-harry-potters-world-conjured-its-own-school-magic-2021-11-15 events planned by Warner Bros, including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Helen Mirren, which will include cameo appearances by some of the cast and celebrity fans including comedians Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:17 IST
'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
  • Country:
  • United States

"Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus and other stars of the eight movies will join them, for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on the movie set in London where the first film was made.

The special will be broadcast on Jan 1 on streaming platform HBO Max. Warner Bros and HBO are owned by AT&T Inc. The retrospective will see the cast return to the original Hogwarts boarding school sets that were featured in the first film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone ("Philosopher's Stone" in the U.K.) released in November 2001.

The film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's stories about an orphaned boy with magical powers took in some $7.8 billion at the global box office. The special is one of several 20th anniversary https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/how-building-harry-potters-world-conjured-its-own-school-magic-2021-11-15 events planned by Warner Bros, including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Helen Mirren, which will include cameo appearances by some of the cast and celebrity fans including comedians Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021