Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows; 'Called up from the reserves': Original Ghostbusters return in new film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix on Tuesday published its first weekly Top 10 list of the most popular movies and television shows on the streaming service, addressing industry criticism that it has been selective in the information it shares publicly. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors the change was coming during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 19.

'Called up from the reserves': Original Ghostbusters return in new film

It's a family affair both on and off screen in the new "Ghostbusters" movie as writer and director Jason Reitman brings his father's film franchise to a new generation. Jason said he had the characters for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in his head for a long time and when he reached out with the idea to his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films, the elder Reitman cried.

Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers

Some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in U.S. film and television narrowly approved a new contract with producers, their union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said in a statement its members voted to ratify a new three-year contract that was tentatively agreed last month.

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

"Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. But "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show.

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar https://www.julienslive.com/lot-details/index/catalog/391/lot/166594?url=%2Fauctions%2Fcatalog%2Fid%2F391%3Fpage%3D8 Clapton owned and played on stage during a 1970 concert in London.

How building Harry Potter's world conjured its own school of magic

Surrounded by "Daily Prophet" front pages and books from the magical world of "Harry Potter" , graphic designer Miraphora Mina holds up an envelope countless children have surely wished to receive. It's from Hogwarts, the school for wizards, and it is addressed to a certain "Mr H. Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey".

Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10

An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston and was on life support for a week said that the child had died from his injuries on Sunday. The death of Ezra Blount brought the total number of those killed during a stampede at last week's Astroworld Festival to ten, ranging in age from 9 to 27.

'King Richard' portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

Long before Venus and Serena Williams were old enough to pick up a tennis racquet, their father had their future mapped out. His story is the heart of the new film "King Richard," opening in U.S. movie theaters and HBO Max on Friday, and made with the backing of the Williams family and a rousing song by Beyonce.

Historic Rome villa with world's only Caravaggio mural is up for auction

Looking for an opulent residence in Rome and have a spare half a billion euros to spend? Look no further: Villa Aurora, a real estate and art gem in the Italian capital is up for sale. The property, which sprawls over 2,800 square metres including a lush garden, is home to the only known ceiling mural by Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio.

'Genuine fan' Rosamund Pike brings 'The Wheel of Time' fantasy to TV

Robert Jordan's fantasy book series "The Wheel of Time" comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm. The Amazon Prime Video series features the British actor as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organization, who embarks on a perilous journey around the world with a group of young men and women. One of them is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.