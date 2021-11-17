Lizzy Caplan to star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:48 IST
Lizzy Caplan, known for films like ''Mean Girls'' and series ''Masters of Sex'', will play the female lead in ''Fleishman Is in Trouble'' set up at FX on Hulu.

The limited series is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's New York Times bestselling debut novel, sources told Variety.

It follows the story of recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Caplan is said to be playing Libby, the narrator of the series. FX is yet to confirm the casting.

Brodesser-Akner will serve as the writer of the nine-episode series and will executive produce it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant.

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the director duo behind ''Little Miss Sunshine'', will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Due to scheduling conflicts with ''Fleishman Is in Trouble'', Caplan won't be joining the newly announced ''Party Down'' revival. Starz has given the 2009 comedy series a new six-episode order. Other cast members Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are all slated to reprise their roles in the cult classic, which follows a group of dreamers working on a Los Angeles catering team.

Caplan was recently tapped for the female lead, Alex, in ''Fatal Attraction'', the series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller from Paramount Plus.

