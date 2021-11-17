Left Menu

'Disco Dancer' filmmaker's family seeks financial aid for his ailing wife

Filmmaker and writer B Subhash, best known for the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Disco Dancer, is seeking financial help for the treatment of his wife, who has been battling lung and kidney ailments.The 77-year-old director said they were doing fine with his two daughters and son taking care of the company that he established in 1982 but things took a turn for worse with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:10 IST
'Disco Dancer' filmmaker's family seeks financial aid for his ailing wife
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker and writer B Subhash, best known for the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer ''Disco Dancer'', is seeking financial help for the treatment of his wife, who has been battling lung and kidney ailments.

The 77-year-old director said they were doing fine with his two daughters and son taking care of the company that he established in 1982 but things took a turn for worse with the COVID-19 pandemic. Their financial situation was complicated further by the severe health issues of his wife, Tilottimma.

Subhash said his 67-year-old wife is ailed by severe health issues for the past five years but more so since 2020 as she has been in-and-out of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai's suburban locality.

“Five years ago, both her kidneys failed and she was supposed to undergo a kidney transplant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital upon the suggestion of a doctor. I had decided to give my kidney to her. “But the doctors conducted some tests and it came to light that she has lung issues too. She has ILD (Interstitial Lung Disease) and we couldn’t do kidney transplant as it would have had serious repercussions on her health,” Subhash told PTI.

Tilottimma's health deteriorated further and she was hospitalised for more than a month in September this year. She came home for a brief period, only to be hospitalised later, the director said.

“She started bleeding and then again we took her to hospital. She came back home three days ago. It was during this time period that the bill amount incurred was Rs 30 lakh. We, as a family, were struggling to gather funds. Hence, we reached out to the industry people and also sought help from crowd-funding portal Ketto,” he added.

Subhash said Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had taken care of his wife's hospitalisation five years ago.

''He immediately offered help for the treatment. It was so gracious of him. It was completely unbelievable, I am truly indebted to him,” he added.

The filmmaker also informed a few people from the film industry. including the actors he collaborated with, helped him financially.

“Since, we were all unable to pay this huge bill amount (referring to Rs 30 lakh), my daughter Shweta approached a few people from the industry like Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, and they all came forward.

“It is such a good gesture. Mithun Chakraborty also offered some help as he is the sole earning member. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) too has helped us,” he said, adding, he is grateful to everyone who has stood by his side during such tough times.

Subhash is hopeful of receiving help from people from within the industry as well as from outside.

“She is recovering but slowly. We want her (my wife) to be alright. My daughter Shweta approached Ketto for financial assistance two days ago hoping they can help us. And we are indeed getting positive responses. Industry people too are good and very helpful, a distributor came forward to offer help today. Hopefully, things will improve for her hereon,” Subhash said.

Born in Delhi, the director whose real name is Babbar Subhash, came to Mumbai at the age of 20. He started working as an assistant director before making his debut feature in 1978 with Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini’s “Apna Khoon”.

His other movie credits include “Taqdeer Ka Badshah”, “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki”, “Adventures of Tarzan”, “Dance Dance”, all starring Chakraborty in the '80s, among others. The filmmaker also worked with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the 1989 film “Love Love Love”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021