Jennifer Coolidge joins Netflix limited series 'The Watcher'

''The White Lotus'' star Jennifer Coolidge has boarded the cast of ''The Watcher'', from Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

According to Deadline, Coolidge will star along with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts in the Netflix limited series, which has not been formally announced.

The show is believed to follow a married couple, played by Watts and Cannavale, whose move into their dream home is being threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker, signed 'The Watcher'.

It is inspired by the infamous 'Watcher' house in New Jersey. A couple bought the 1905 Dutch colonial revival in 2014 for nearly USD 1.4 million and were forced to abandon their residence over chilling letters from 'The Watcher', who claimed to have been ''watching'' the house for decades.

As per insiders, filming on the series is currently underway.

Besides Murphy and Brennan, Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless as well as Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are attached as executive producers on ''The Watcher''.

Netflix won the rights package, including an article by Reeves Wiedeman published on the website The Cut, in December 2018 after a fierce bidding war.

Coolidge will return in the second season 2 HBO's hit summer series ''The White Lotus''. She is also set to star in ''Shotgun Wedding'', and two Netflix films ''Single All the Way'' and ''We Have a Ghost''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)