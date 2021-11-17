Left Menu

Jennifer Coolidge joins Netflix limited series 'The Watcher'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:54 IST
Jennifer Coolidge joins Netflix limited series 'The Watcher'
  • Country:
  • United States

''The White Lotus'' star Jennifer Coolidge has boarded the cast of ''The Watcher'', from Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

According to Deadline, Coolidge will star along with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts in the Netflix limited series, which has not been formally announced.

The show is believed to follow a married couple, played by Watts and Cannavale, whose move into their dream home is being threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker, signed 'The Watcher'.

It is inspired by the infamous 'Watcher' house in New Jersey. A couple bought the 1905 Dutch colonial revival in 2014 for nearly USD 1.4 million and were forced to abandon their residence over chilling letters from 'The Watcher', who claimed to have been ''watching'' the house for decades.

As per insiders, filming on the series is currently underway.

Besides Murphy and Brennan, Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless as well as Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are attached as executive producers on ''The Watcher''.

Netflix won the rights package, including an article by Reeves Wiedeman published on the website The Cut, in December 2018 after a fierce bidding war.

Coolidge will return in the second season 2 HBO's hit summer series ''The White Lotus''. She is also set to star in ''Shotgun Wedding'', and two Netflix films ''Single All the Way'' and ''We Have a Ghost''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021