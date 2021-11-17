The Kid Laroi reveals he's going on a hiatus to focus on debut album

Australian music sensation, The Kid Laroi, who shot to fame with his chart-topping single 'Stay' in collaboration with Justin Bieber, recently announced that he is going on a hiatus to focus on his debut album. The 18-year-old pop-rap artist took to his Instagram to spill the details about his decision to take some time away from the spotlight.

"To my beloved fans, I hope you all enjoy the "Still Chose You" video! I know that record is a fan favourite, so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the "F-ck Love" era," he began his post. "It's been a wild year to say the least. Seeing the impact of the project and hearing about how it's helped and changed so many people's lives is f--in' beautiful -- but also incredibly surreal," the rapper wrote.

"It's the reason why I do this s--. My life has also changed so much this past year because of it and I owe it all to every single one of you. There is no way I will ever be able to repay you," he added. After thanking his fans, the singer revealed that during a recent "small vacation," he decided it was time to step away.

"During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album," he wrote. "I'm going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible," he added.

He ended the note, "I'll be back soon, I promise. I love you, LAROI." In the caption for his post, he wrote, "Goodbye, for now."

Rolling Stone projected Laroi as a 2022 Grammy Award contender. In an interview with the magazine, he shared that his goal as an artist was "world dominion", reported People magazine. "It's world domination, but domination, there's a limit to it," he told the outlet. "Dominion, there's no limit."

He added, "I feel like everything that I'm doing, I imagined when I was a kid. I feel I have some weird superpower where I can just think s-- and then it happens." Laroi has had massive success with Gen Z'ers over the past two years with his project 'F-- LOVE'.

Among his most successful songs are 'STAY' with Justin Bieber, 'WITHOUT YOU' with Miley Cyrus and 'GO' with the late Juice WRLD. At this Sunday's American Music Awards, Laroi is nominated for new artist of the year, while 'F-- LOVE' is up for favourite pop album. He's also up for four awards at the People's Choice Awards, including song, music video and collab of the year for 'Stay'. (ANI)

