IFFI to pay homages to Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer and others

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be paying special tributes to late cinema personalities Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer, Jean-Claude Carriere and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

The festival on Wednesday announced that the 52nd edition of the annual movie gala will showcase films of the four artistes, who passed away in the year gone by.

Tavernier, the veteran French director of a host of acclaimed films including ''Round Midnight'' and ''These Foolish Things, died in March this year.

The festival will honour the filmmaker by screening his 1984 feature ''A Sunday in the Country''.

The film gala will also showcase Ridley Scott's 2017 movie ''All The Money In The World'', which featured Hollywood actor Plummer, who passed away in February this year aged 91.

The dashing actor was best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the Hollywood classic ''The Sound of Music''. At the age of 82, he became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, when he won the trophy for his 2010 movie ''Beginners''.

Celebrated French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, who penned some of the most memorable movies of the past half-century, including ''The Tin Drum'' and ''Cyrano de Bergerac'', will be honoured with the screening of his 2018 movie ''At Eternity's Gate''.

The 89-year-old writer died on February 9 this year at his home in Paris.

The IFFI will screen the 1960 movie ''Breathless'' which introduced the world to French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Nicknamed 'Bebel' by French audiences, Belmondo was one of the country’s biggest box-office stars in the 60s and 70s. He died in September this year.

Besides paying tributes to these cinema personalities, the gala will also screen films by some of the masters of contemporary cinema from across the world.

The films include ''Everything Went Fine'' (French) by François Ozon, ''In Front of Your Face'' (Korean) by Hong Sangsoo, ''Memoria'' (English, Spanish) by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, ''Parallel Mothers'' by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, ''Suzanna Andler'' (French) by Benoit Jacquot and ''Tom Medina'' (French) by Tony Gatlif.

The 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government.

The nine-day film gala will be organised in a hybrid format -- virtual and physical -- from November 20 to 28.

