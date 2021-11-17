Left Menu

Staying blindfolded on sets helped Taapsee Pannu prepare for 'Blurr'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been giving a list of hits with her movies like 'Badla', 'Thappad', and 'Haseen Dillruba'. The 'Pink' actor recently finished shooting for her movie 'Blurr', a psychological thriller.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:17 IST
Staying blindfolded on sets helped Taapsee Pannu prepare for 'Blurr'
Poster of 'Blurr'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been giving a list of hits with her movies like 'Badla', 'Thappad', and 'Haseen Dillruba'. The 'Pink' actor recently finished shooting for her movie 'Blurr', a psychological thriller. According to a source, the actor decided to blindfold herself for 12 hours in order to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming movie 'Blurr'.

The source revealed, "Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7 am she kept cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast, and team of the film without removing the blindfold." The movie also stars the 'Shaitan' actor Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, while it is being directed by Ajay Bahl and has been written by Pawan Sony. The movie has been produced by Zee Studios, Outsider Films and Echelon Productions.

'Blurr' is about a girl who is caught up in an inescapable situation. Apart from 'Blurr', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta', 'DooBaaraa' and 'Shabaash Mithu'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021