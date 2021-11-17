Staying blindfolded on sets helped Taapsee Pannu prepare for 'Blurr'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been giving a list of hits with her movies like 'Badla', 'Thappad', and 'Haseen Dillruba'. The 'Pink' actor recently finished shooting for her movie 'Blurr', a psychological thriller. According to a source, the actor decided to blindfold herself for 12 hours in order to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming movie 'Blurr'.

The source revealed, "Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7 am she kept cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast, and team of the film without removing the blindfold." The movie also stars the 'Shaitan' actor Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, while it is being directed by Ajay Bahl and has been written by Pawan Sony. The movie has been produced by Zee Studios, Outsider Films and Echelon Productions.

'Blurr' is about a girl who is caught up in an inescapable situation. Apart from 'Blurr', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta', 'DooBaaraa' and 'Shabaash Mithu'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)