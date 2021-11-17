Left Menu

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share insight into their romantic getaway for 3rd anniversary

For those who think a low-key getaway cannot be a romantic option for celebrating a wedding anniversary, Bollywood's one of the much-loved celebrity couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shows you how it can be!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:56 IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share insight into their romantic getaway for 3rd anniversary
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For those who think a low-key getaway cannot be a romantic option for celebrating a wedding anniversary, Bollywood's one of the much-loved celebrity couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shows you how it can be! Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in the year 2018.

While everyone had their eyes scouting pictures of where the couple has headed to celebrate their special day, the duo on Wednesday took to their Instagram handles to share a few pictures of how they spent their romantic getaway. While most of the pictures see both of them embracing each other, a special monochrome snap sees Ranveer kissing his wife on her forehead.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer captioned the post with a heart, infinity and an evil-eye emoticon. Meanwhile, Deepika posted the pictures with the caption, "All of my heart..."

Inside pictures of the couple being clicked with fans have also gone viral on social media. According to the snaps, the couple had spent their mini-vacation at Uttrakhand. The adorable pictures accumulated more than 1 million views and thousands of heartfelt comments within a few hours of being posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' after their last film together, 'Padmaavat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021