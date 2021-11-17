Left Menu

File FIR against Vir Das over comments at US show: Mumbai BJP secy to Delhi cops

The six-minute video titled I come from two Indias is part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.The well-known artiste, who has also dabbled in cinema, touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.A day later, he issued a statement clarifying that his comments werent intended to insult the country.A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, many picking on what he said about crime against women.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:51 IST
File FIR against Vir Das over comments at US show: Mumbai BJP secy to Delhi cops
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta has written an email to the Delhi police seeking registration of an FIR against actor and comedian Vir Das over his controversial comments during a show in the US.

Gupta, who sent the email on Tuesday, said certain comments of Das during his monologue “I come from two Indias”, have hurt the feelings of nationalists.

“Das, during a programme at the John F Kennedy Centre, USA, has used words and statements which have hurt the feelings of all nationalists. His utterances against women of our country - we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night - is totally unacceptable and mischievous,” he said.

The stand-up comic has tried to portray a ''false'' picture of the country, Gupta said.

''Such utterances about women of our country by Vir Das in a foreign country are prejudicial to national integration,'' the BJP leader said.

''I request you to register an FIR against Vir Das under sections 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and take necessary steps,'' Gupta wrote in the email.

Das, who is currently in the US, on Monday uploaded a video on YouTube. The six-minute video titled ''I come from two Indias'' is part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

The well-known artiste, who has also dabbled in cinema, touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

A day later, he issued a statement clarifying that his comments weren't intended to insult the country.

A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, many picking on what he said about crime against women. ''Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world,'' Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021