Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Film studio Miramax filed a lawsuit against ace director Quentin Tarantino over plans to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 film, 'Pulp Fiction'. As per Variety, Miramax filed the lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Tarantino of copyright infringement by selling NFTs based on the screenplay for 'Pulp Fiction'.

Tarantino announced plans earlier this month to release seven NFTs based on the film, including scenes from an early script that were cut from the final version. The NFTs will also contain 'Pulp Fiction' art and commentary from Tarantino himself. Miramax said that it sent a cease-and-desist letter to the filmmaker after the announcement, to no avail. The studio claimed that it is in discussions about forging NFT partnerships based on its library of films and that Tarantino's agreement devalues those efforts, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the suit, Tarantino did not consult beforehand with Miramax -- which still owns the rights to the director's 1994 classic. "Tarantino's conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax's most iconic and valuable film properties," the company wrote in its lawsuit.

"Left unchecked, Tarantino's conduct could mislead others into believing Miramax is involved in his venture. And it could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals or offerings, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market, and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library," the company added. According to the suit, Tarantino's lawyer has told Miramax that Tarantino retained the right to publish his screenplay in the Miramax contract and that he is exercising that right through the NFT sale.

Miramax argued that NFTs are a one-time sale, and are not equivalent to the publication of a screenplay and that therefore Miramax owns the NFT rights. The suit stated claims of breach of contract, copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition. NFTs have become a hot commodity in Hollywood, with stars and studios all vying for a piece of the pie. (ANI)

