RED FM Announces of The Kavi Collective Season 2

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir 93.5 RED FM, Indias leading private radio and entertainment network has announced the second season of The Kavi Collective, poetry festival with a modern twist. Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, The Kavi Collective is about uniting the community of poets and offering a unique setting that brings poetry to new light.

17-11-2021
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has announced the second season of The Kavi Collective, poetry festival with a modern twist. The digital event will have the best of poets from across the country. The show will be available for viewers on Bookmyshow.com on Saturday 4th December, 8 PM onwards. The Kavi Collective is an initiative that brings legendary and contemporary poets together. This season has eminent personalities from the field of poetry like SwanandKirkire, Dr. Sunil Jogi, Nidhi Narwal, Amandeep Singh, Helly Shah and Priya Malik sharing the stage together. RJ Raunac along with Priya Malik will be the hosts for the evening. Furthermore, RED FM is also giving a chance to the upcoming poets in this edition through an on-air contest as well. Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, ''The Kavi Collective is about uniting the community of poets and offering a unique setting that brings poetry to new light. We have kept the essence of a ‘kavisammelan’ intact while adding a modern twist to it by bringing together eminent and emerging poets. Poetry is not just about a few paragraphs of verses anymore; there is a lot that has happened over the years for us as a nation as well as individuals that is reflected through poetry.” Register here: in.bookmyshow.com/events/the-kavi-collective/ET00317780. About 93.5 RED FM We are irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today’s Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is ‘BajaateRaho!’ at RED FM we always speak up for what is right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the ‘station for expression’ by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we do not follow the herd and it’s a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station & Best RJs. Image: The Kavi Collective PWR PWR

