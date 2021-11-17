Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows; Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix on Tuesday published its first weekly Top 10 list of the most popular movies and television shows on the streaming service, addressing industry criticism that it has been selective in the information it shares publicly. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors the change was coming during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 19.

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling

Pop star Britney Spears has given a sneak-peek into how she plans to use her new-found freedom, after gaining control of her personal life and estate earlier this month. The 'Stronger' singer, posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram handles in which she talked about her wanting to be "an advocate for people with real disabilities" and her hopes that her story will create impact and "make changes in the corrupt system".

'Called up from the reserves': Original Ghostbusters return in new film

It's a family affair both on and off screen in the new "Ghostbusters" movie as writer and director Jason Reitman brings his father's film franchise to a new generation. Jason said he had the characters for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in his head for a long time and when he reached out with the idea to his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films, the elder Reitman cried.

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

"Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. But "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show.

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played on stage during a 1970 concert in London.

Let there be light: The Darkness launch 'post-lockdown party record'

The Darkness lead singer and guitarist Justin Hawkins says his band's new album is "a post-lockdown party record", one he hopes will lift spirits and offer some escapism. Released on Friday, "Motorheart" is the seventh studio album by the British foursome known for tracks like "I Believe in a Thing Called Love", "Love Is Only a Feeling" and "Christmas Time".

'King Richard' portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

Long before Venus and Serena Williams were old enough to pick up a tennis racquet, their father had their future mapped out. His story is the heart of the new film "King Richard," opening in U.S. movie theaters and HBO Max on Friday, and made with the backing of the Williams family and a rousing song by Beyonce.

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

The Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement, the venue's operator said. The 20-year agreement for the AEG-owned and operated venue, which is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, will be effective from Christmas Day, AEG said.

Historic Rome villa with world's only Caravaggio mural is up for auction

Looking for an opulent residence in Rome and have a spare half a billion euros to spend? Look no further: Villa Aurora, a real estate and art gem in the Italian capital is up for sale. The property, which sprawls over 2,800 square metres including a lush garden, is home to the only known ceiling mural by Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio.

'Genuine fan' Rosamund Pike brings 'The Wheel of Time' fantasy to TV

Robert Jordan's fantasy book series "The Wheel of Time" comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm. The Amazon Prime Video series features the British actor as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organization, who embarks on a perilous journey around the world with a group of young men and women. One of them is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

