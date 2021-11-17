Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor goes on lunch with family

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor went for a family lunch on Wednesday in Mumbai. She was all smiles along with father Randhir Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, Neetu Singh, and cousin Nitasha Nanda.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:28 IST
Karisma Kapoor goes on lunch with family
Karisma Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor went for a family lunch on Wednesday in Mumbai. She was all smiles along with father Randhir Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, Neetu Singh, and cousin Nitasha Nanda. The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her family at a restaurant.

"Family lunches are the best. Missing a few. @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever," the caption read. The caption probably hinted at her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who she is often seen with at get-togethers.

The post was flooded with likes and comments soon after Karisma shared it. Neetu Singh's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented a string of heart emojis.

"So nice to see Randhir sir. As always you look fabulous Karisma sis," a fan added. Meanwhile, the 'Fiza' actor was recently seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with her father Randhir Kapoor.

Apart from that, Neetu Singh will soon be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021