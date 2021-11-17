Jamie Dornan reveals Fifty Shades boosted more opportunities despite negative attention

Jamie Dornan's Belfast recently had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on 2 September 2021. It also won the People's Choice Award at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see the premiere of Belfast, which is scheduled to be released in the UK and Ireland on January 21, 2022.

Both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been asked several times in the past about their moments during the Fifty Shades' filming. Rather whenever fans talk about Jamie Dornan, his romantic and erotic scenes with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades always come to mind.

Jamie Dornan recently spoke to the British GQ when he revealed that he expected some backlash about erotic movies. However, according to him, he was taken aback by how much negativity there was, as reported by PinkVilla.

"There's nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books. These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved, and despised by every critic. Real critics hated the books," Jamie Dornan opined.

"You know that you're going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just you know licking their lips and that's exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen so you're watching that play out and at times that's f—–g difficult," the 39-year-old actor cited.

Dakota Johnson's Fifty Shades' co-star further said that he was 'reluctant' to take the role when he had given audition for it. He got a relief when the role was initially given to someone else, and it was none other than Charlie Hunnam.

"Charlie Hunnam got it and that was announced. I was relieved. I was. I was like, Fuck that's great, what a fucking nightmare for that guy 'cause he's gonna have all this scrutiny, and before anyone's heard him do anything he's gonna be really hated and so many people will rage against the casting of it alone," Jamie Dornan said.

However, the scenario altered when Charlie Hunnam moved out and Jamie Dornan accepted the role. "He dropped out and then I filled in and felt that wrath of hatred," the actor added.

On the other hand, despite accumulating negative attention due to his erotic roles with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades movies, Jamie Dornan didn't regret it as this role boosted more opportunities in his acting career. "The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films," he added.

