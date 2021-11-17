Left Menu

Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with Nikhil Jain legally invalid: court

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:44 IST
Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with Nikhil Jain legally invalid: court
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata court has declared a purported marriage between actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and city-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey as legally invalid.

Jain had moved a suit before the Alipore Court here praying for a decree of declaration that no marriage took place between him and Nusrat.

''It is declared that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid,'' Civil Judge S Roy of 2nd court, Alipore, ordered on Tuesday.

The court noted in its order Jain's contention that he and Jahan celebrated a wedding party in presence of their close friends and relatives ''following both Western and Indian style and rituals of Hindu marriage.'' It noted that the marriage was never registered in Turkey.

The plaintiff, Jain, claimed that after returning to India, they started residing together, but the relation between them deteriorated subsequently and that she was not willing to continue the union.

It was further claimed that the parties to the suit, one being a Hindu and the other a Muslim, never got married under the Special Marriage Act, ''so their consensual union cannot be treated as a marriage.'' The court also noted that Jahan prayed for a judgement, admitting the contentions of Jain regarding the alleged marriage.

''Considering all aspects of the suit and in view of the admission made on part of the defendant, the court is of the opinion that the alleged marriage held between the parties to the suit is not legally valid,'' the court directed, disposing of the suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021