Left Menu

Puri Temple to remain open till 11 PM on Nov 17-18

Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees to the Jagannath Temple in Puri during Panchuka, the last five days in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calender, the temple administration has decided to extend the darshan timing till 11 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, a notification said. The SOP will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, the notification said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:16 IST
Puri Temple to remain open till 11 PM on Nov 17-18
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees to the Jagannath Temple in Puri during ‘Panchuka’, the last five days in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calender, the temple administration has decided to extend the ‘darshan’ timing till 11 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, a notification said. The 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine in Puri will, however, remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 19 to prevent huge congregations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. While revising the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the notification said earlier people were allowed to have a glimpse of the deities till 9 pm. The SOP will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021