Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes break up

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced their break-up after dating for over two years, saying they will ''continue to be best friends''.

The ''Senorita'' collaborators informed fans about the split in a joint statement they shared on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

''Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,'' the statement began.

''We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,'' they added.

The development comes two weeks after the former couple dressed up in matching folklorico outfits in honor of the Day of the Dead on Halloween.

In a recent interview to Glamour magazine, Cabello (24) revealed she and Mendes (23) even began seeking counseling in an effort to improve their relationship.

The duo had been first linked in July 2019.

