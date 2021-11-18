Left Menu

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes break up

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:19 IST
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes break up
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced their break-up after dating for over two years, saying they will ''continue to be best friends''.

The ''Senorita'' collaborators informed fans about the split in a joint statement they shared on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

''Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,'' the statement began.

''We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,'' they added.

The development comes two weeks after the former couple dressed up in matching folklorico outfits in honor of the Day of the Dead on Halloween.

In a recent interview to Glamour magazine, Cabello (24) revealed she and Mendes (23) even began seeking counseling in an effort to improve their relationship.

The duo had been first linked in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021