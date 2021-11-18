Dominic West's son Senan to play Prince William in 'The Crown' season 5

Senan West, the 13-year-old son of Dominic West, will play Prince William alongside his father's Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of the royal drama ''The Crown''.

The highly anticipated chapter of the hit Netflix series will mark Senan West's on-screen debut, reported Deadline.

Prince William, second in the line of succession to the British throne. was just 15 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash.

Dominic West takes over for Josh O'Connor, who played the young Prince Charles in the fourth season, with Elizabeth Debicki stepping into the shoes of Princess Diana, a role that was played by Emma Corrin in the previous installment.

The fourth season ended with the couple still married, if very unhappily. Season five is slated to premiere next year.

It is believed that storylines in the new season will include Princess Diana's bombshell BBC Panorama interview, which made headlines after an inquiry revealed the full scale of reporter Martin Bashir's deceit in securing the scoop.

The cast for the fifth season also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Khalid Abdalla will also appear as Princess Diana's beau, Dodi Fayed.

''The Crown'' is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox serve as executive producers with Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison and Oona O Beirn as producers.

