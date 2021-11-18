Left Menu

Salman Khan spends quality time with niece Ayat, shares adorable video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to be a family man, decided to spend some quality time with his niece Ayat on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:01 IST
Salman Khan spends quality time with niece Ayat, shares adorable video
Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to be a family man, decided to spend some quality time with his niece Ayat on Thursday. The 'Sultan' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable video, where he can be seen feeding monkeys at his farmhouse along with his niece. The sweet video is breaking the internet.

The actor captioned the video as "Monkeyyyyyyyyyy ...." The video got flooded with views and comments by his fans who showed nothing but love for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the movie 'Radhe' and will be next seen in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The movie is releasing on November 26, 2021 and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Varun Dhawan along with Mahima Makwana. This is the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together onscreen.

It has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan. Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021