Left Menu

Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:08 IST
Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Thursday announced that she and her husband, financial analyst Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins -- a son and a daughter -- through surrogacy.

Zinta, who has been away from the big screen, said they have named their newborn babies Jai and Gia.

“Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she wrote on Twitter.

The actor also thanked the medical staff and their surrogate ''for being part of this incredible journey''.

''Loads of love and light,'' Zinta, 46, added in another tweet.

The actor, who made her acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's “Dil Se”, tied the knot with her American boyfriend Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Her film credits include titles like “Soldier”, “Kya Kehna”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi…Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zaara”, among others.

Zinta was last seen in 2018 action-comedy “Bhaiaji Superhit”, which marked her return to the screen after a seven-year hiatus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021