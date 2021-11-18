Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film to release on Republic Day 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film is set to be released on January 26, 2023, the makers announced Thursday.

The film is directed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

Luv Films, the banner behind the movie, shared an update about the release on Twitter.

“Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor,” the post read.

The currently untitled film, which was announced in 2019, marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier, the makers had announced that the movie will release during Holi 2022.

As per reports, Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor will play Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen parents.

Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor has Karan Malhotra's “Shamshera” and fantasy-adventure “Brahmastra”, directed by Ayan Mukerji, awaiting release.

Whereas, Shraddha Kapoor is said to be collaborating with director Vishal Furia for a film in which she will play the role of a 'naagin', a shape-shifting serpent.

