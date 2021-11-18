Smriti Irani turns author with debut novel 'Lal Salaam'

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani has turned author with her debut novel ''Lal Salaam'', announced publishing house, Westland.

The novel, inspired by the tragic killings of 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada in April 2010, is a tribute to the exceptional men and women who have given a lifetime of service to the country, especially in confronting the challenges in the red corridor. It will hit the stands on November 29.

''The story has been brewing at the back of my mind for a few years now until there came a time when I simply couldn't ignore the urge to put it down on paper. I am hoping readers will enjoy the pace and the insights I have tried to bring to the narrative, which is set in a less-reported part of India,'' said the senior BJP leader and former actor in her upcoming book.

''Lal Salaam'' is the story of a young officer, Vikram Pratap Singh, and of the challenges he faces against a system that is steeped in backroom politics and corruption.

According to the publishers, it is the gripping tale of a struggle against overwhelming odds, and of men and women who fight these odds with courage, ingenuity, and resilience.

''A novel that combines all the ingredients of a fast-paced thriller -- pace, action, suspense, memorable characters, and situations -- 'Lal Salaam' is a page-turner that's bound to hook the reader from start to finish,'' said Karthika VK, publisher, Westland.

