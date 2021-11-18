Penguin to publish writer Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan's next novel

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Thursday announced the acquisition of contemporary writer Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan's new work of fiction, ''Soft Animal'', a novel about a modern Indian marriage against the backdrop of the first pandemic induced lockdown in 2020.

''Soft Animal'', to be published in 2023, is author Madhavan's eighth book. She debuted as a writer with the bestseller ''You Are Here'', a semi-autobiographical book, also published by Penguin in 2008.

''We all wonder sometimes what it would be like to be stuck on a desert island with someone, maybe your life partner, and what that 24/7 forced intimacy would do for and to a relationship.

''COVID and the isolation it entailed gave me a way to imagine and write about what would happen within a marriage to someone who, like me, lives in an apartment in one of Delhi's affluent colonies, surrounded by all sides by the self-complacencies and self-absorption of our privileged lives,'' said Madhavan.

It is a story of 36-year-old Mallika Rao enduring an unhappy marriage just as India embarks on its surreal Covid-19 lockdown. Mallika's collisions with her neighbourhood -- including a voyeuristic pensioner she befriends -- and explorations of her inner self provide a darkly playful and incisive commentary on modern relationships and the Indian social mores that dog them.

According to the publishers, unfolding in urgent present tense with conspiratorial flashbacks and footnotes, the book invites readers into an ''uncomfortably intimate space''.

''Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan reinvents herself with every book, and that has always been a joy for me to observe, both as reader and editor. At the same time, she pulls no punches when it comes to that strongest weapon in her arsenal: her ability to scrutinize the self-delusion of her characters with acuity and without cruelty. Her new book Soft Animal is no exception,'' said Manasi Subramaniam, executive Editor and head of Literary Rights, PRHI.

Madhavan previously authored books include ''The One Who Swam with the Fishes'' (2017), ''Before, And Then After'' (2015), ''Cold Feet'' (2012) and ''The Life & Times of Layla The Ordinary'' (2010).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)