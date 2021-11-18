Disney+ Hotstar announces 'Human' shoot wrap

Actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-starrer medical drama thriller ''Human'' has concluded filming, streamer Disney+ Hotstar announced on Thursday.

Backed by Sunshine Productions, the show is directed by filmmaker Vipul Shah and ''Zubaan'' maker Mozez Singh. It is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal.

The official account of the streamer took to Instagram and posted a video, announcing the completion of the series. ''It's a wrap on the shoot and a start to the excitement!'' the caption read. ''Human'' marks the digital directorial debut of Vipul, known for films like ''Namastey London'', ''Waqt: The Race Against Time'' and ''Aankhen''.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the filmmaker had said the series is mounted on the premise of chronicling the underbelly of the medical world and would tackle the issue of human drug trials.

''As it deals with the whole society, we wanted to represent the entire society through the show. Not just touch the rich class or the poor class... We wanted to go as wide as possible.

''You will see the pharma corporate world, the world of doctors--ethical and unethical--the suffering of common people, the brokers, the victims who become subjects of these human trials without their knowledge,'' Vipul had said.

