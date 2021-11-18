Left Menu

Karan Johar unveils first look of Sidharth Malhotra from action drama 'Yodha'

Filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:35 IST
Karan Johar unveils first look of Sidharth Malhotra from action drama 'Yodha'
Poster of 'Yodha' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role on Thursday. After shattering the box office with his blockbuster hit 'Shershaah', Sidharth is all set to star in yet another intriguing action drama titled 'Yodha' backed by KJo's banner Dharma Productions.

After days of speculations, Karan finally confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by sharing the first motion poster of the movie that also unveils the first look of Sidharth from the movie. Sharing the poster, KJo wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022."

In the motion poster, Sidharth could be seen donning a fierce look as he stands all bruised while holding a fighter gun in an aeroplane. The movie seems to be based on an aeroplane hijack story. As per the production house, the movie will have two female leads, whose names will be announced soon.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' will release in theatres on November 11 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021