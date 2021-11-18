Madras Sappers celebrates 241st Corps Day

Amid traditional fanfare, the Madras Sappers celebrated its 241st Corps Day on Thursday at Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre here.

The event started with wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial followed by a Ceremonial Parade reviewed by Brigadier T P S Wadhawa, Commandant, MEG and Centre.

On the occasion, Brigadier Wadhawa extended his best wishes and compliments to all the Sappers for giving their best to meet the ever-rising challenges in operational and peacetime domains.

'The Sappers' have a history dating back to the mid-eighteenth century. The Indian Army's Corps of Engineers officially recognises its birth in 1780 when the oldest group of the Corps, The Madras Sappers, was raised.

Subsequently, the Groups of Bengal and Bombay Sappers were formed in their respective presidencies, which were later merged on November 18, 1932 to form the Corps of Engineers, which is celebrated as the Corps of Engineers Day every year.

In the past 240 years of its glorious history, The Corps has not only done credible work within the nation but has also left indelible imprints on foreign lands earning an enviable reputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)