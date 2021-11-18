'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' to now release on December 3 in India

International film 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' will hit theatres in India on December 3. The news of the release date was shared on the official Twitter handle of Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

"Fight or run - the choice is yours. Just survive. The origin of evil in #ResidentEvil: Welcome to Raccoon City, releasing exclusively in cinemas on December 3," the post read. Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, the film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah, John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough.

In India, it will release in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages. (ANI)

