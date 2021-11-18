Amazon to screen 'Chhorri', hold masterclasses with 'Family Man', 'Sardar Udham' teams at IFFI

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming Amazon movie ''Chhorii'' will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The film is part of Amazon's line-up for 52nd edition of the film gala, which will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia, ''Chhorii'' will be screened at the IFFI on November 25, a day before the film's debut on Prime Video. The special screening will be preceded by an interactive session with the makers and cast of the movie.

The Amazon Original movie is a haunting story of a young couple based in the heartlands of India.

The couple seeks refuge in a house hidden inside a sugarcane field, however, secrets of the past soon start unravelling and the protagonist’s quest to find the answers to all the questions takes us on a journey that’s got horror, thrills and chills, all in equal proportions.

It is produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV.

Prime Video will also hold multiple masterclasses with the creators and cast of critically-acclaimed series ''The Family Man'' and Shoojit Sircar-directed movie ''Sardar Udham''.

''The Family Man'' masterclass, which will take place on November 21, will be with creators Raj & DK, Aparna Purohit, Head India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee (virtually).

It will focus on the secret ingredients that go in creating a cult character such as Srikant Tiwari, who comes to life in The Family Man, a gripping tale about a world-class spy who is also a simple middle-class man struggling to achieve work-life harmony.

The masterclass with Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri, the team behind ''Sardar Udham'', based on the life of the titular revolutionary, is scheduled for November 23.

It will uncover what goes into creating a cinematic success through their journey of making the film.

Amazon has also curated a showcase of Satyajit Ray’s evergreen films on Prime Video homepage between November 20 to 28 to commemorate the renowned filmmaker’s birth centenary.

This will include 11 of Ray's iconic films – ''Abhijan'', ''Aparajito'', ''Ashani Sanket'', ''Chiriakhana'', ''Hirak Rajar Deshe'', ''Pather Panchali'', ''Seemabaddha'', ''Sonar Kella'', ''Shatranj Ke Khilari'', ''Charulata'' and ''Jalsaghar''.

“Over the last 5 years, at Amazon Prime Video, we have actively worked towards taking local stories, from different corners of India, to viewers across the country and to the world. ''Besides bringing cultures and people together through the power of entertainment, this has also allowed us to discover new, prolific storytellers and talent, and contribute meaningfully to India’s vibrant creative economy,'' said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India.

He said the company and its team are honoured to be a part of IFFI, which is an event that celebrates the diversity and rich cinematic heritage of India.

''We will continue to contribute actively to the entertainment ecosystem of India by promoting local narratives that are deeply rooted in Indian culture, while delivering an immersive entertainment experience to viewers,'' Gandhi added.

The 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government.

