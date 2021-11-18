Neeti Mohan turns 42, receives birthday wishes from sisters
Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan, who has lent her voice to many popular songs such as 'Ishq Wala Love' and 'Nainowale Ne', turned 42 on Thursday.
Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan, who has lent her voice to many popular songs such as 'Ishq Wala Love' and 'Nainowale Ne', turned 42 on Thursday. As the singer turned a year older, her sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan took to their Instagram Stories and wished their sister on her big day.
Mukti had posted a pre-birthday story for the singer that said "Who's birthday it iiiiiiis? @neetimohan18 @stregismumbai #ByTheMekong." Shakti had posted a picture of a cake on her IG Story that said "Happy Birthday" while tagging her sister Neeti.
"Doo ka pre-birthday celebration @neetimohan18," the story said. Apart from that, Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma too wished the singer.
Neeti Mohan is a versatile singer and is known for her songs such as 'Bang Bang', 'Jiya Re', 'Tu Hi Tu Hai' and many more. The 42-year-old has sung in Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi. She got married to Nihaar Pandya in 2019 and the couple welcomed a baby boy this year in June. (ANI)
