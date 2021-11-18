Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive Indian Personality of the Year award: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced veteran actor Hema Malini and lyricist Prasoon Joshi as the recipients of the 'Indian Personality of the Year' award.

Thakur said the two cinema personalities will be conferred with the award during the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

''Film actress Hema Malini and noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi, both will be awarded with the Indian personality of the year at IFFI in Goa,'' Thakur told reporters here.

The Union Minister was here to participate in the All India Presiding Officers Conference.

The honour aims to celebrate film personalities for their exemplary contribution to cinema.

Malini, who is also the BJP MP from Mathura, has worked in the Indian film industry for the past five decades. Some of her notable movies include ''Sholay'', ''Sharafat'', ''Tum Haseen Main Jawan'', ''Naya Zamana'', ''Raja Jani'', ''Seeta Aur Geeta'', ''Dost'' and ''Baghban''.

Joshi, who currently serves as the Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has provided lyrics for many hit songs for movies such as ''Hum Tum'', ''Black'', Rang De Basanti'', ''Taare Zameen Par'' and ''Bhaag Milkha Bhaag''.

Last year, veteran actor-producer Biswajit Chatterjee received the Indian Personality of the Year award.

Thakur also announced that for the first time in IFFI's history five streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MUBI, SonyLiv, will be participating in the festival.

The 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government.

The nine-day film gala will be organised in a hybrid format -- virtual and physical -- from November 20 to 28.

