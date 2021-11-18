Left Menu

UK to hold public inquiry into woman's Novichok poisoning

18-11-2021
UK to hold public inquiry into woman's Novichok poisoning
Britain said on Thursday it would hold a public inquiry into the death of a woman who was killed by the Novichok nerve agent following the attempted murder of a former Russian double agent.

Dawn Sturgess died from Novichok poisoning after her partner found a counterfeit perfume bottle which police believe had been used by Russian intelligence operatives to smuggle the nerve agent into the country. British prosecutors have charged three Russians with attempting to kill Sergei Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to Britain, and his daughter Yulia.

"This is an important step in ensuring that the family of Dawn Sturgess get the answers they need," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said in a statement.

