UK to hold public inquiry into woman's Novichok poisoning

Britain said on Thursday it would hold a public inquiry into the death of a woman who was killed by the Novichok nerve agent following the attempted murder of a former Russian double agent.

Dawn Sturgess died from Novichok poisoning after her partner found a counterfeit perfume bottle which police believe had been used by Russian intelligence operatives to smuggle the nerve agent into the country. British prosecutors have charged three Russians with attempting to kill Sergei Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to Britain, and his daughter Yulia.

"This is an important step in ensuring that the family of Dawn Sturgess get the answers they need," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)