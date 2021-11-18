Left Menu

Ed Westwick, Madalina Ghenea to star in new thriller 'Deep Fear'

Breakout 'House of Gucci' star Madalina Ghenea is set to lead the upcoming thriller 'Deep Fear' alongside 'Gossip Girl' fame Ed Westwick.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:55 IST
Madalina Ghenea and Ed Westwick (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Breakout 'House of Gucci' star Madalina Ghenea is set to lead the upcoming thriller 'Deep Fear' alongside 'Gossip Girl' fame Ed Westwick. As per Variety, Marcus Adams will direct a screenplay by Robert Capelli Jr and Sophia Eptamentis. Brilliant Pictures' Sean O'Kelly and Marc Bikindou will produce alongside Halo Pictures' Engelbert Grech and Chris Bongirne.

In 'Deep Fear', Ghenea, who plays classic movie star Sophia Loren in 'House of Gucci', will take on the role of accomplished yachtswoman Naomi who embarks on a solo trip through the Caribbean to meet her boyfriend Jackson (played by Westwick) in Grenada. When a storm forces Naomi of course, she encounters survivors of a shipwreck who, it soon transpires, are actually drug traffickers. They force Naomi to dive into the hull of their sunken ship to retrieve their shipment of cocaine, where she encounters a frenzy of vicious tiger sharks, whom she must outwit to survive.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Ghenea said, "I loved this character from the moment I read the script. Naomi is a fiercely confident, vibrant and highly accomplished young woman - it's an honour to be playing such an empowering female lead role." "I've had lots of fun completing a month of intensive diving training in preparation for the role and am super excited to start shooting alongside such a talented team," Ghenea added.

The release date for the film is yet to be announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

