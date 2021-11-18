Saregama Partners with Dharma Productions for Karan Johar’s Next - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Signs on as Official Music Label for the Much-Anticipated Film

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India It’s the coming together of the two of the biggest names in the entertainment business. Saregama – India’s oldest and largest music label and Dharma Productions – one of India’s most revered production houses with a distinguished legacy and a prestigious track-record. The two have now partnered for Karan Johar’s next directorial feature: the much touted, multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - A Dharma Productions film, presented by both Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Saregama has been signed as the official music label for the film.

Dharma and Saregama go back a long way and have collaborated in the past where Saregama was the music label for some major films from the Dharma stable. Coming on-board as the official music partner for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, cements the relationship strategically. With a galaxy of some of the biggest stars on board for the film, coupled with the musical sensibilities of Karan Johar and Pritam – who scores the music – this is a significant acquisition in the Saregama portfolio of film music – one which has been rapidly increasing in recent times. Says Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama India: “We have been talking to Karan for the longest time for a partnership and what better project to bring this musical unison than Karan’s own directorial film? Given his astuteness for choosing the right soundscape for his film, along with the sheer musical genius that is Pritam – this is poised to be a cracker of an album. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani adds to the enviable portfolio of film music that we have been diligently and selectively building over the last few years. Our brand intent is simple: choosing the best and the biggest of names to work with within the cinematic community, bringing in a varied array of music to consumers.” Karan Johar said: “To me, this is more than a strategic union of two cinematic entities, but one that I am emotionally invested in as well. Saregama and Dharma have a relationship that dates to the early 90s when we came together for the film Gumraah, and then in 1998 for the musical hit Duplicate. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani poised to become a part of the rich legacy of Saregama, it augurs a new chapter in the relationship. There is no greater joy than seeing an ambitious project come together and take form, with like-minded people, bound by a drive to produce good wholesome content for our audiences. And I am happy that we get to have Saregama in this special fold now.'' Apoorva Mehta – CEO of Dharma Productions remarked: ''Saregama prides itself in their rich heritage of music, and Dharma does the same for its movies. This was a match waiting to happen – a carefully chalked strategic alliance that I hope, is just the start of many things new. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will have superlative music, and I am really glad that we have the backing of a reputed label like Saregama, supporting us in taking this music to the world.'' Ajit Andhare – COO of Viacom18 Studios said: “Music is an integral part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as it plays a significant role in the storyline of this film. We are thrilled that Saregama is the music label for RRKPK as they are well poised to take the film’s music to audiences all over as well as enable engagement and fandom with the songs.'' Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has begun filming and is scheduled for a 2022 release.

About Dharma Productions Dharma Productions is a leading Indian film production and distribution company. Owned by Karan Johar, the company was founded by his father Late Sri Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled ‘Dostana’ starring Amitabh Bachchan. Since Karan Johar’s directorial debut film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the company has gone on to produce more than 40+ films which include a series of blockbusters and critically acclaimed films like My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, The Lunchbox, Baahubali, Raazi and Kesari. In its recent past, Dharma Productions has earned a name in the industry for launching a fresh talent pool of directors, together with rising stars such as Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday. Today, Dharma Productions is the most sought-after production house in the country, and is constantly aiming at creating new benchmarks in the Indian film industry.

About Viacom18 Studios Viacom18 Studios is India's finest fully integrated motion pictures studio that has emerged as a force to reckon with by delivering a stream of critically and commercially successful films. Offering differentiated and meaningful cinema, some of its iconic releases include Andhadhun (2018), Padmaavat (2018), Toilet– Ek Prem Katha (2017), Lucknow Central (2017), Drishyam (2015), Gabbar is Back (2015), Margarita with a Straw (2015), Manjhi – The Mountain Man (2015), Mary Kom (2014), Queen (2014), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Madras Café (2013), to name a few. Viacom18 Studios is also one of the few studios to have successfully ventured into regional films across languages like Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and from the South. The Studio has also backed path-breaking and much-appreciated creative work in the form of hits like Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur I and II, OMG - Oh My God! amongst others.

The strategic alliance with Paramount Pictures to market and distribute PPI line-up in the Indian sub-continent has seen blockbusters like Mission Impossible: The Fallout, Transformers: The Last Knight, Baywatch, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, A Quiet Place.

Under the Viacom18 Studios umbrella, Tipping Point – a young digital content brand, creates cutting-edge content for the digital medium. Tipping Point has already made a mark in the universe of OTT content with shows such as Jamtara, She, Taj Mahal 1989 and Ray.

About Saregama India Saregama India Limited, formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd is an RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 percent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country’s musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production, and digital content.

