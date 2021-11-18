Left Menu

Ali Fazal to explore sci-fi genre with Arati Kadav's new film

Actor Ali Fazal is extremely excited to start shooting for filmmaker Arati Kadav's new sci-fi film.

Updated: 18-11-2021 18:08 IST
Ali Fazal to explore sci-fi genre with Arati Kadav's new film
Ali Fazal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Ali took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He wrote, "Cannot wait to share this gem with all of you very soon. An experimental dive into the world of space? No. The space outside of space .. a sci fi glitch in the universe of cinema. @aratikadav .. that's all for now." Alongside the note, Ali shared a picture in which he is seen fully equipped in a spacesuit.

Arati, too, shared her excitement about the project. "I am so proud of the ecosystem in which a film like this can exist. Thank you @alifazal9 for pouring your heart into this and making it real. Thanks to all the passionate, rockstars who worked in it and enabled it," she posted on her Instagram handle.

Other details of the film are yet to be disclosed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

