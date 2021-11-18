Left Menu

World Heritage Week: Free entry to all centrally protected monuments, sites on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Entry to all centrally protected historical monuments and sites will be free on Friday to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week celebrations, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

At present, 3,691 monuments across India are protected by the ASI, with the highest number, 745, in Uttar Pradesh. Among these 143 sites and monuments are ticketed.

The ASI order stated, ''In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby has directed that no fee shall be charged at all the ticketed Centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 on November 19, 2021, on the commencement of the World Heritage week celebrations.'' PTI ASG NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

