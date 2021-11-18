Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows; 'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix on Tuesday published its first weekly Top 10 list of the most popular movies and television shows on the streaming service, addressing industry criticism that it has been selective in the information it shares publicly. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors the change was coming during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 19.

'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges

A crew member working on the Western movie "Rust" said in a lawsuit on Wednesday that the script never called for a gun to be fired during a scene that Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he killed a cinematographer last month. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell alleges Baldwin should have checked the gun himself for live ammunition rather than relying on the assistant director's assertion that the Colt .45 revolver was safe to use.

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalog - FT

Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie's estate to acquire the late music icon's songwriting catalog, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The company is raising $535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling

Pop star Britney Spears has given a sneak-peek into how she plans to use her new-found freedom, after gaining control of her personal life and estate earlier this month. The 'Stronger' singer, posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram handles in which she talked about her wanting to be "an advocate for people with real disabilities" and her hopes that her story will create impact and "make changes in the corrupt system".

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

"Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. But "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show.

Duchess Meghan surprises with visit to Ellen DeGeneres talk show

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, is appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family. Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, sat down with DeGeneres for an episode that will air in the United States on Thursday, producers of the daytime show said on Wednesday.

Producer Reitman wants to keep 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' shrouded in mystery

The young stars of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' said they didn't know they were auditioning for the latest movie in the Ghostbusters franchise - part of an effort to shroud the movie in mystery. "We had no idea what we were auditioning for throughout literally the majority of the process," said Celeste O'Connor, who plays a classmate of one of the main characters. "I found out at the very last audition and I was like 'Oh my God'. I was freaking out."

'King Richard' portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

Long before Venus and Serena Williams were old enough to pick up a tennis racquet, their father had their future mapped out. His story is the heart of the new film "King Richard," opening in U.S. movie theaters and HBO Max on Friday, and made with the backing of the Williams family and a rousing song by Beyonce.

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

The Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement, the venue's operator said. The 20-year agreement for the AEG-owned and operated venue, which is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, will be effective from Christmas Day, AEG said.

Historic Rome villa with world's only Caravaggio mural is up for auction

Looking for an opulent residence in Rome and have a spare half a billion euros to spend? Look no further: Villa Aurora, a real estate and art gem in the Italian capital is up for sale. The property, which sprawls over 2,800 square metres including a lush garden, is home to the only known ceiling mural by Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio.

