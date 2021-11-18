Ramayana reminds us discharging duties is as important as claiming one’s rights: Vice Prez
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday hailed Ramayana as a timeless epic that highlighted discharging ones duty is as important as asserting ones rights.He asked the youth to draw inspiration from Lord Ramas life in fulfilling their duty towards motherland.Speaking after releasing the book Srimadramayanam written by Sasi Kiran here, Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said as a ruler he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law.
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday hailed Ramayana as a 'timeless epic' that highlighted discharging one’s duty is as important as asserting one’s rights.
He asked the youth to draw inspiration from Lord Rama’s life in fulfilling their duty towards motherland.
Speaking after releasing the book ‘Srimadramayanam’ written by Sasi Kiran here, Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said as a ruler he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law. ''In fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, people and kingdom, Lord Rama remains an ideal for all of mankind'', Naidu observed. Noting that Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society, Naidu wanted the youth of the nation to be inspired by his life’s message. Referring to an episode from Ramayana, Naidu highlighted Lord Rama’s love for his motherland and urged the youth to always remember and work for the betterment of their country, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities. On this occasion, Naidu congratulated the author, Sasi Kiran and the publishers for bringing out the book. He also underlined the need to popularise literary classics and poetic works of various Indian languages, especially among the youth. The Vice President further urged everyone to strive for protecting and promoting Indian languages, the release added. PTI VVK ROH ROH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naidu
- Sasi Kiran
- Ramayana
- Indian
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- PTI VVK ROH ROH
- Srimadramayanam
- Rama
ALSO READ
Indian govt releases 10 Pakistani fishermen
Indian amateurs dream of passage to Masters and Open from Asia Pacific
Bumrah only notable movement among Indians as others dominate rankings
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Seam bowling all-rounders on Indian selectors' radar
Indian Air Force promotes Balakot air strike hero Abhinandan to Group Captain rank