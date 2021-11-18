Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot want to join forces for DC/Marvel crossover

Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, who had a blast working on their current action-comedy 'Red Notice', have said they would love to collaborate again, but this time as their superheroes, Wonder Woman, Deadpool and Black Adam.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:48 IST
Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot want to join forces for DC/Marvel crossover
Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, who had a blast working on their current action-comedy 'Red Notice', have said they would love to collaborate again, but this time as their superheroes, Wonder Woman, Deadpool and Black Adam. According to People magazine, "That would be electric!" said Gadot, who famously played 'Wonder Woman' in the 2017 film and the sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The third instalment is currently planned for 2023.

It would also be groundbreaking and mark the first DC and Marvel crossover as Black Adam and Wonder Woma are in the DC Universe while Deadpool is with Marvel. "This is a relationship business. We just need to start making some calls. I love it!" said Reynolds on Deadpool teaming up with Wonder Woman and Black Adam.

"We could make something happen, even if it is just for a moment," said Johnson whose Black Adam is slated to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Johnson adds that working with Gadot and his long-time friend Reynolds on 'Red Notice' was one of the best experiences of his career. "I have never laughed so hard on a film," he said.

As per People magazine, Reynold echoed the sentiment saying, "I mean, we wasted most of Netflix's money just laughing. It literally was like being called to the principal's office and them saying, 'Shoot something usable. The thing that gets me is both DJ and Gal get a little eye twitch before they are about to laugh, so I know it's coming." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021