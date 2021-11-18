Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartfelt birthday post for brother Aparshakti

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother Aparshakti has turned a year older today. To make Aparshakti's day special, Ayushmann took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday post for him.

"It's the world's best brother's birthday @aparshakti_khurana. You know that I'm not that expressive but I love you," he wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Ayushmann posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Aparshakti.

Aparshakti is also an actor. He was last seen playing the lead role in 'Helmet'. (ANI)

