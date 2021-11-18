Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartfelt birthday post for brother Aparshakti

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother Aparshakti has turned a year older today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:50 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartfelt birthday post for brother Aparshakti
Ayushmann Khurrana with his brother Aparshakti (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother Aparshakti has turned a year older today. To make Aparshakti's day special, Ayushmann took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday post for him.

"It's the world's best brother's birthday @aparshakti_khurana. You know that I'm not that expressive but I love you," he wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Ayushmann posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Aparshakti.

Aparshakti is also an actor. He was last seen playing the lead role in 'Helmet'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021