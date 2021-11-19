Odd News Roundup: Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub; From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year's Guinness World Records Day is as colourful as ever. Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday.

Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub

Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year. In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs

