Entertainment News Roundup: Duchess Meghan surprises with visit to Ellen DeGeneres talk show; High-end handbags go up for auction in London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Bumble founder invest in Spanx

Celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon as well as Bumble Inc founder Whitney Wolfe Herd have invested in Spanx, the shapewear maker said, as it completed a majority stake sale valuing the company at $1.2 billion to investment firm Blackstone Inc. Other new investors included female-founded investment funds G9 Ventures and Able Partners, Spanx said on Thursday.

'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges

A crew member working on the Western movie "Rust" said in a lawsuit on Wednesday that the script never called for a gun to be fired during a scene that Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he killed a cinematographer last month. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell alleges Baldwin should have checked the gun himself for live ammunition rather than relying on the assistant director's assertion that the Colt .45 revolver was safe to use.

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalog - FT

Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie's estate to acquire the late music icon's songwriting catalog, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The company is raising $535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Helen Mirren to get SAG lifetime honor

Britain's Helen Mirren will get a lifetime achievement award from her fellow actors at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony next year, organizers said on Thursday. Mirren, an Oscar winner, has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin over her 45 year career across film, television and theatre.

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

"Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. But "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show.

British man pleads guilty in New York over global movie piracy scheme

A British man pleaded guilty on Thursday to involvement in an alleged global piracy ring that distributed unreleased movies and television shows online, causing major losses for production studios. George Bridi, 52, entered his plea to a copyright infringement conspiracy charge in a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan.

High-end handbags go up for auction in London

A wide range of designer handbags are going under the hammer at a Christie's auction this month, with some expected to fetch more than $100,000. "Handbags Online: The London Edit" is open for bidding until Nov. 23, with bags, luggage and accessories on offer.

Duchess Meghan surprises with visit to Ellen DeGeneres talk show

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, is appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family. Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, sat down with DeGeneres for an episode that will air in the United States on Thursday, producers of the daytime show said on Wednesday.

Producer Reitman wants to keep 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' shrouded in mystery

The young stars of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' said they didn't know they were auditioning for the latest movie in the Ghostbusters franchise - part of an effort to shroud the movie in mystery. "We had no idea what we were auditioning for throughout literally the majority of the process," said Celeste O'Connor, who plays a classmate of one of the main characters. "I found out at the very last audition and I was like 'Oh my God'. I was freaking out."

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

The Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement, the venue's operator said. The 20-year agreement for the AEG-owned and operated venue, which is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, will be effective from Christmas Day, AEG said.

